Dubai launched the world's first cultural visa, as well as a free zone for artists

Shaikh Mohammad at the launch of Art Dubai in March 2019. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Tuesday announced the launch of a new vision that will expand on the strong, existing cultural foundations that currently thrive in the emirate.

The cultural vision includes more than 15 diverse initiatives that cover various cultural and artistic sectors, which include the introduction of a cultural visa, the Dubai International Literature Season and the launch of a free zone dedicated to nurture talent, in addition to many other drives.

Cultural visas

The new system will offer the first long-term cultural visa in the world, positioning the UAE at the forefront of the global cultural scene aimed to attract writers, artists and creators. The goal is to establish Dubai as an incubator for talented people from the Arab world and around the globe.

Creative Free Zone in Al Quoz

The new vision includes the launch of a creative free zone in Al Quoz area for those in the cultural sector, ranging from writers and artists, giving its members an array of services from the initial conceptualisation of their project to the design and production stage.

Al Quoz will ultimately be the creative centre where creators can produce, showcase and promote their work.

Dubai International Literature Season

All literary events will happen during this allotted season, and will be the largest reading season in the region.

Visitors can expect to see the Knowledge Summit, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and the Arab Reading Challenge, among others, all to take place during the season.

In the new few years, the UAE will progress to be a regional cultural hub and one of the top global destination for culture thanks to the country’s unique cultural projects. - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid

The Literature Season aims to establish Dubai as the capital of culture and knowledge, which will including 1,000 artistic, literary and cultural events. More than 100 writers and 100 publishing houses will also participate.

On her Instagram post, Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammad, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, said: “Sheikh Mohammed’s approval today of Dubai’s new cultural vision marks the beginning of the comprehensive advancement of the emirate’s creative scene, while also being a strong stimulus to establish Dubai as a global centre for culture and a forum for creative talent.‬ A long-term visa for creatives, a free zone for creativity in Al Quoz, a festival to celebrate various cultures and a season dedicated to global literature are among 17 initiatives aimed highlighting Dubai and the UAE’s leading positions in Arab and international cultural circles.‬”

“We will work within the framework of this new vision and join efforts with those who have the proficiency to support its objectives. The desired strategic goal is to create a broad cultural movement from Dubai that leaves a positive imprint on the world,” said Sheikha Latifa.

School of Life

Public libraries in Dubai will be transformed into integrated cultural centers that will be known as the School of Life. The School of Life aims to build cultural, artistic, creative and life skills for young people and residents of Dubai from all walks of life.

Life skills include reading clubs and etiquette education programs, as well as providing creative spaces for digital learning.

Art of the Earth

This will be a landmark that will coincide with the celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, and will be completed by 2021. The colours will reflect the colours of the earth, like browns and green.

This initiative will also document the success story of Expo 2020 Dubai and aims to be a tourist destination.

Dubai International Alumni Exhibition

The goal is to encourage university graduates to find solutions for pressing problems.

A major prize for the 2020 season will be organised during the Government Summit, with government and private institutions hosting the first five winning projects. The Dubai International Alumni Exhibition will attract more than 1,000 participants and 150 projects from 208 prestigious Arab and foreign universities from around the world.

Cultural projects and initiatives should be comprehensive and directly deal with all segments of the society. - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid

Al Marmoom Film Festival

An open-air film festival will be held at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in collaboration with various cinemas. The aim of the festival is to promote Dubai in parallel with traditional and dedicated attractions where people can watch a movie and enjoy nature simultaneously.

Dubai Buildings

Real estate developers who want to construct buildings will have to make it in a manner that is artistic in nature and adds to the beautification of the city.

Future buildings will be distinctive in its architectural designs, and a specialised committee will be formed to supervise the submitted designs. This initiative will facilitate the work with renowned international architects.

Hatta Cultural Carnival

The annual event will be organised to preserve the UAE's cultural heritage and encourage tourism. Located 115 km from the heart of Dubai, Hatta is one of the most important tourist areas of the emirate and is an attractive destination for visitors from all over the world. This area is characterized by abundant scenery and terrain of mountains and rugged hills, a lake with captivating views, and a calm atmosphere.

Art for Good

Auctions will be carried out and all proceeds will go to charity organisations to provide aid for the Arab world.

Community-based art events will be held throughout the year aimed at engaging the public and using art as a means of creating a cultural dialogue among community members. Every year, an international art week will also be held to support philanthropy and humanitarian goals.

Our civilizational development can be measured by our cultural growth. We must project an intellectual, cultural and knowledge heritage befitting us as the Arab nation and enhancing Dubai’s status as a beacon of culture. - Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid

Dubai Gold Group

A company will be established with the sole purpose to produce gold for Dubai. A competition will be launched so that artists can create the logo of the Dubai Gold Group.

The project will link the Gold Group with Dubai's distinctive identity and heritage, as well as strengthening its position as a global gold hub.

Explore Dubai's cultural treasures with Uber

The initiative partners with Uber to facilitate the movement of tourists to cultural tourism treasures in Dubai, in addition to providing an interactive culture experience. Uber will take people around Dubai’s cultural landmarks, such as the Al Fahidi District, Al Serkal Avenue, Al Bastakiya and the Sheikh Saeed House.

Dubai Cultural Scene

What we have now

Currently, Dubai has 12 libraries, out of which eight belonging to the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, which collectively attracts than 260,000 visitors annually.

Dubai's heritage sites

The emirate has more than 135 heritage houses, with some of the most famous sites including:

Al Ahmadiya School in Deira, Dubai. Image Credit: Asghar Khan/Gulf News

Al Ahmadiya School

Traditional Architecture Museum

Majlis Ghorfat Umm Al Sheif

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

There are also three historic districts, six archaeological sites, five creative complexes, 21 traditional souks between major and subsidiary markets,

The Jumeriah Archeological Site

Situated between Jumeirah and Al-Wasl Road, the Jumeriah Archeological Site is one of the most historical archeological sites in the entire UAE. And while little of it still stands, what remains is sure to capture your attention — a visit here will transport you back to the Abbasid era, between the 9th and 11th centuries, when the settlement served as a caravan stop along a trading route connecting Iraq and Oman. In 1969, archaeologists excavated the sit

There are over 20 museums across Dubai that attract more than 1.6 million visitors annually: Al Shindagha Museum, Etihad Museum, Naif Museum, Museum of the Poet Al Oqaili, Dubai Museum in Al Fahidi Fort, and the Coin Museum.

The Etihad Museum’s new pavilion is inspired by the shape of a manuscript, with seven columns which emulate the pens used to sign the 1971 Union agreement. Image Credit: Supplied

Etihad museum, spread over 26,000 square metres, is located adjacent to the Union House where the declaration to establish the independent state of the United Arab Emirates and bring into effect a temporary constitution was signed in 1971.