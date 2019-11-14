Abu Dhabi: The official visit of Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi to the UAE comes at an important time as the region is facing many challenges that require reinforced coordination between the two countries, said Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE Sherif Mohammad Fouad Al Bedewi.

In a statement given to WAM, Al Bedewi said that President Al Sissi’s official visit reflects the UAE’s appreciation of Egypt’s leading role in the region, in light of distinguished ties between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of the UAE’s role following the ‘June 30 Revolution’ when it stood by Egypt, which was greatly appreciated by the Egyptian people, adding that many important agreements will be signed by the two sides during the visit to strengthen their overall strategic partnership.

Al Bedewi said there are a large number of Egyptians residing in the UAE and added that the value of trade between the two countries is continuously growing, highlighted by many key Emirati investments in Egypt across various sectors.