The value of the budget (without deficit) totals Dh1.752 billion

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, has contributed to ‘Let's Preserve the Legacy’ campaign by donating the personal dagger, passport , official seal, pocket watch, and eyeglasses of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Member of Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates at the time, and one of the signatories on the union agreement in 2nd December, 1971. Image Credit:

Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 10 of 2019, passing the Ajman Government General Budget for the fiscal year 2020.

The value of the budget (without deficit) totals Dh1.752 billion.

According to Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, the emirate's general budget seeks to ensure a decent quality of life for citizens and residents alike, via the launch of value-added projects and services in line with Ajman Vision 2021.

The Ajman Crown Prince explained that the 2020 prioritises development areas, with the infrastructure and economic affairs sectors receiving 29 per cent of the total budget to improve the business environment within the emirate.

Social development initiatives were allocated 18 percent of the budget, while 15 percent was allocated for general public order and safety affairs, His Highness added.

Nine per cent of the budget was allocated to environment and sustainability initiatives, while three percent was allocated to recreational and sports sectors development. The remaining 26 per cent will be attributed to public services within the emirate.