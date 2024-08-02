Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Control and Follow-up Center, have warned drivers about the consequences of not giving priority to pedestrians at designated crossing points.

Under the Federal Traffic Law, drivers who fail to yield will face a fine of Dh500 and receive six traffic points.

On its social media platform, the capital police shared a video showcasing an accident at a pedestrian crossing, highlighting the risks of distracted driving.

The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols emphasised the need for drivers to remain focused on the road and avoid distractions, especially when stopping at pedestrian crossings.

They also urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and prioritise pedestrian safety.