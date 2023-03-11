Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that the re-establishment of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is a crucial step towards regional stability and prosperity.
“The resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran is a crucial step towards regional stability and prosperity,” Sheikh Abdullah tweeted.
On Friday, the UAE welcomed the agreement between the two countries, highlighting the importance of positive communication and dialogue between countries of the region in order to foster good neighbourliness.
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, lauded the Chinese role in this regard.
The agreement, which includes reopening embassies and exchanging ambassadors in two months, was reached following talks that took place from March 6 through March 10 in Beijing.
China’s President Xi Jinping took the initiative to host and sponsor talks between delegates from Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve disputes via dialogue and diplomacy.