1. Gold prices are again back under $2000

UAE jewellers test shoppers with massive drops on making charges, but will that help?

2. Saudi Arabia: Six types of baggage that are banned

Six types of baggage that are banned, as per Saudi Civil Aviation Authority

3. Why employees must sign up for unemployment insurance

Pay up to Dh120 to receive up to Dh20,000 monthly if you lose your job or face Dh400 fine

4. Saudi Arabia: Temporary Hajj work permits for foreigners

Permits can be issued via Ajeer, a portal managing temporary work permits for foreign nationals in the kingdom

5. 23-year-old Russian expat runs AI property portal making $1 million every month

How Artificial Intelligence is used to help investors choose profitable properties in UAE

