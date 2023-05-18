1. Gold prices are again back under $2000
UAE jewellers test shoppers with massive drops on making charges, but will that help?
2. Saudi Arabia: Six types of baggage that are banned
Six types of baggage that are banned, as per Saudi Civil Aviation Authority
3. Why employees must sign up for unemployment insurance
Pay up to Dh120 to receive up to Dh20,000 monthly if you lose your job or face Dh400 fine
4. Saudi Arabia: Temporary Hajj work permits for foreigners
Permits can be issued via Ajeer, a portal managing temporary work permits for foreign nationals in the kingdom
5. 23-year-old Russian expat runs AI property portal making $1 million every month
How Artificial Intelligence is used to help investors choose profitable properties in UAE