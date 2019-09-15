AJMAN: Gulf Medical University (GMU) has welcomed a new batch of 472 future healthcare professionals.

The students participated in the traditional White Coat Ceremony, receiving their first white coats as a rite of passage to their respective healthcare careers.

Addressing the new students, Prof Hossam Hamdy, the chancellor, emphasised the importance of communication and teamwork as two key skills for future healthcare professionals Dr Thumbay Modeen, founder, President Board of Trustees, GMU, was the chief guest.

“An important competency which will remain unchanged is the communication between human beings. Patients, students, healthcare providers and medical educators are all humans. How to communicate, connect and interact and feel plays a key role in educating health professionals,” he said.

He said, “Medical practice is no longer a case of a single doctor caring for his or her patients. You are part of a team, bringing in the expertise of a larger group of professionals, working within a healthcare system. Teamwork is important.”