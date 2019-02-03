Global Village, UAE's leading family and cultural destination will remain closed today due to prevailing weather conditions, according to its organisers. The village will however re-open for guests tomorrow.
In a statement, Global Village management said: "In the interest of comfort of guests and all partners working on site, we have decided the park will remain closed today... We will re-open tomorrow, Monday, 4th February 2019, the statement read."
"We look forward to welcoming guests from 4pm to 12 midnight. Please note that on Mondays, the park is dedicated solely to families and women."
Organisers have sent a message on social media to inform visitors of the park closure.