Sharjah: A young woman died while her brother was seriously injured on Tuesday evening as a result of a jet ski collision off Al Mamzar Beach in Sharjah.
Sharjah Police Operations Room received a report at 6:30pm about the smashup that occurred between two jet skis off Al Mamzar Beach.
Police patrols and the National Ambulance crew rushed to the site.
Collision
It was clear from the site of the accident that it occurred as a result of a collision between two jet skis rented by the Afghan siblings.
The first jet ski on which the 19-year-old girl and her 20-year-old brother were on was hit by another jet ski being driven by their third brother.
The girl died instantly. The 20-year-old brother suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kuwait Hospital.
Buhairah police station launched an investigation following the deadly incident.
Police summoned the owner of the rental shop and was asked to piece together details of the accident and to complete the legal procedures and establish the cause.
Meanwhile, the brother who caused the accident, who was not injured, was released by Public Prosecution – but will be summoned when they need him for questioning.