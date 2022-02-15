Dubai: The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX), one of the leading educational exhibitions and recruitment events for students, will make a return this year at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the organisers said on Tuesday.

GETEX will offer training providers and educational institutions an opportunity to drive up enrolment and engage with the next batch of aspiring students. The event will be held from Feb. 24 to 26 to cater to the growing demand for multifaceted, quality education to ensure the success of students in a competitive work environment.

This year, for the first time GETEX introduces a K-12 education segment and brings together 30 regional and international schools, including those from the UAE, the USA, Canada, UK, and India — building a solid educational foundation for children aged from 3 to 18.

“This step is in line with the GETEX mission to develop the event as a one-stop shop under the banner of ‘Education for All”,” the organisers stated.

The event mainstay will feature higher education institutions from 27 countries and facilitate university placements for over 20,000 Emirati and expatriate students.

Counsellors Forum

Additionally, this year’s event also provides school’s resident counsellors a chance to attend the GETEX Counsellors Forum — the region’s only student counsellors workshop that runs in parallel with every edition of GETEX.

Taking it further, GETEX this year will host the first Education Leaders Networking Reception where heads of universities will have the opportunity to meet and cultivate collaborative initiatives with heads of K-12 schools.

“We are delighted with the return of GETEX as an event where the best of education is made available for learners in UAE,” stated Anselm Godinho, Managing Director of International Conferences and Exhibitions (IC & E), the organisers of GETEX.

He said GETEX is one of the region’s most powerful marketing platforms for student recruitment and has been instrumental in the placement of tens of thousands of students across the world.

Face-to-face interaction

“This year is expected to have plenty of face-to-face interaction as well as on-the-spot enrolment benefits, all in line with our goal of making learning accessible to all students. It is our great honour to be recognised as one of the most comprehensive and thorough events for students looking for the right academic or vocational programme.”