Feeling guilty that it’s only February and you are already looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life?

Playing the perfect host to family and friends over the festive season might be a balm to your soul, but it sure does take a toll on your body and mind. Just like holding the fort at work during holidays when almost everybody else takes off.

No wonder you are now hankering for a weekend getaway with your favourite people on a faraway island, away from all the action.

Well, why go to a far-off place when you can get all the comfort and peace of mind on an island that’s just a 45-minute drive from Dubai?

Nestled in Ras Al Khaimah’s man-made Al Marjan Island is the newly opened Radisson Resort that guarantees a spectacularly restorative beach holiday. Wash away your weariness in its azure waters and recharge and rejuvenate on the beach to the soothing sound of the swelling and crashing waves.

With a late check-in at 3pm, Radisson Resort sets the scene for a leisurely start to your staycation – you get ample time to catch your breath after a hectic work week and pack your bags in peace.

From all of the 388 guest rooms ranging from standard, superior and premium to junior suites and one- and two-bedroom suites, make sure to pick one with a balcony or sea view to enjoy the spectacular sights of the coral-shaped Al Marjan Island. While the rooms with sea views open out to the expansive waters of the Arabian Sea with nary a man-made element in sight, the balconies look out to the resort’s private beach and across the sea to the beautifully lit properties on the stretch of land that connects the island to the mainland. The perfect setting for a tête-à-tête after dinner with soft music playing in the background.

But we are jumping the gun here. Before the night sets in there is so much to do.

As Radisson’s first resort in the Middle East and first property in Ras Al Khaimah, the hotel is designed as a destination that caters to everybody, from couples and families to big groups that want to hang out together, where people can relax and reconnect as well as have fun in the sun, sand and sea.

If your party includes children, there’ll be no discussion on what to do first. They will clamour to jump straight into the children’s pool, which is quite strategically positioned near the check-in area to capture their attention.

You can’t blame the children for getting excited. It’s not just another kids’ pool. This one comes with water slides, splash pads, climbing courses, dumping buckets and more. Lather some sunscreen on the little ones and release them into the pool for an hour or two of fun and frolics.

Indulge yourself in the nearby rooftop lounge pool after entrusting your kids’ safety to the guards. Take a few turns in the pool and relax with refreshing drinks and quick bites from the Shelf Pool Bar.

Exploring all the attractions in the pool, the kids are sure to work up an appetite. Don’t worry about feeding them. Just stop by Bake House, the café in the lobby that is open all day, for snacks and drinks before heading to your room to get ready for the main attraction of the evening – dinner.

A staycation turns memorable when it makes lasting impressions. Radisson Resort knows that food plays a major role in creating them and has pulled out all the stops to offer a tantalising selection of cuisines.

Outdoor restaurant La Med impresses with its Mediterranean fare. Tickle your taste buds with garlic shrimp and paprika or chicken ragu with wild mushroom and truffle before moving on to devour the main dish – swordfish with orzo, white beans and herbs. If meat is on your mind, go for the slow-cooked lamb shoulder with quinoa, edamame and green harissa. Finish the meal off with a Neapolitan ice cream sandwich made from vanilla, strawberry and chocolate.

But if seafood is your thing, make your way to the terrace, where Seafood Shack has a raw bar and a live-fire barbecue. Take your pick from a variety of fresh dishes including popular choices such as tuna ceviche, grilled scallops, Shack seafood curry, seafood mixed grill, and Singapore chilli crab.

After the gourmet dinner, you will be tempted to call it a night but don’t forget to retire to your balcony to take in the panoramic vistas before hitting the bed.

Sleep in as much as you want the next morning – RBG Restaurant, which offers a selection of international dishes, remains open for breakfast until 11am.

Rested and refuelled, head to the beach to bask in the sun or hit the waters for a swim. Or just laze around with a book enjoying the fresh sea air and picturesque views.

With something of your old self coming back, you might even feel ready for a spot of action. Why not try out the water sports on offer? Go jet skiing, water skiing, wake boarding or parasailing if you feel adventurous enough or opt for kayaking, banana boat ride or tube ride with the kids for some family fun.

Unfortunately, time flies when you are having fun and it’s 12 noon. Time for checkout. But it’s a shame to leave the hotel without exploring the neighbouring Al Marjan Promenade or, for that matter, the emirate's attractions such as the world’s longest zip line at Jebel Jais, Khatt Springs and Wadi Shawka. So as you check out, make a mental note to make it a 48-hour staycation the next time around.