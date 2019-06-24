For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Getty Images

Dubai: Luxturna, an innovative gene-based medicine for the treatment of blindness caused by inherited retinal disease, has now been registered, according to Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Vice-Chairman of the Higher Committee for Drug Pricing and Registration.

The registration comes as part of the ministry’s innovative mechanism for its accelerators to evaluate and approve the world’s breakthrough drugs in accordance with the Fast Track / Accelerate Process system.