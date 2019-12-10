UAE Vice-President is leading the delegation for the 40th GCC summit

Saudi King Salman receives Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid in Riyadh Image Credit: SPA

Also in this package GCC 40th Summit: Qatar emir to skip Gulf summit

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai arrived in Riyadh, leading the UAE delegation for the 40th GCC summit.

Upon his arrival, Shaikh Mohammad was received by King Salman, and a number of Saudi officials at King Salman Air Force Base in Riyadh.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders will hold their 40th Summit today, in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The GCC ministerial council held a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit on December 9 in Riyadh.

Image Credit: Gulf News

The GCC leaders will discuss some key topics to enhance cooperation and integration amongst member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).