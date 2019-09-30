Residents outside Golden Sands opposite their cordoned off building in Al Mankhool area. Image Credit:

Dubai: Almost 36 hours after a deadly gas explosion killed one and seriously injured three others at a residential building in Bur Dubai, residents were allowed back into their homes on Monday.

The gas explosion happened in Al Ghurair Building in Al Mankhool, Bur Dubai, on Saturday evening. Three people, including a tenant and two gas technicians, are at Rashid Hospital and their condition was not immediately known.

The residents of 15 apartments on the sixth floor where the blast occurred were not allowed to go back as the building management continues to carry out detailed safety checks on that floor. The residents were provided with alternative accommodation by the building management after the blast.

“We were told that the piped gas supply has been completely shut off and the management will provide us electric stoves for cooking. For now, we are relieved, we get to change clothes, get hold of credit cards, passports, clothes and other essentials. I had not changed my clothes for three days. We also want to help out our fellow residents who cannot return to their homes,” said one tenant from the fourth floor.

The residents of sixth floor are also pleading that they be allowed to retrieve their belongings.

Eye witnesses recount the horror

Recalling the incident, a neighbour of the victim who is fighting for her life in Rashid Hospital said: “I would never wish my worst enemy hear the bone chilling explosion we heard. I rushed out and took the victim down to the ground floor. She was conscious and was walking and must have had internal injuries. We are all praying for her recovery.”

Another sixth floor tenant said: “We were in a flat three doors away from the blast. All the doors on the floor flew off, the false ceiling outside caved in. The wall of our bedroom collapsed and we just rushed out. My mother is 80-years old. Until we got the alternative accommodation we were sitting on the pavement absolutely dazed. My wife had injuries from glass shards. We need help.”

Students unable to attend school

Residents wanted schools to know why their wards were unable to attend school for the last two days. “Many children study in Indian curriculum schools like JSS, Gems group schools and other such institutions. We are unable to call the schools and request these institutions to look up the address of their wards and understand why they have taken leave of absence. With the way things are it might take time for them to resume school,” said a worried father.

Was it negligence?

“For at least 20 days, we had intermittent gas supply in many apartments, especially on the sixth floor. About ten days ago, there was a very strong gas smell in the entire building. Many of us rushed out in panic but the security at the reception assured us that some maintenance was going on,” a tenant said.

Consulate help

Indian Consul General Vipul has assured help to the affected residents. “We are in touch with the family of the male victim who died in the blast . Our deepest condolences to his surviving family. We are committed to providing all consular help to the family. Our consul representative visited the residents and is looking into individual cases for help . We also sent a representative to meet the victims at Rashid Hospital,” said Vipul.