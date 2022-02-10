Fujairah: In less than 12 hours, Fujairah Police arrested an Asian man who ran over another Asian person on an internal road in the Murbah area of the emirate, causing severe injuries. The motorist fled the scene after the incident.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Al-Dhanhani, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said that the police Operations Room had received a report on Tuesday around 11pm, stating that there was an injured person lying on one of the internal roads in the Murbah area. Police were also informed that the person who had caused the accident had fled the scene.
A police team was soon dispatched to the accident site and the injured person was moved to Fujairah Hospital.
Col. Al-Dhanhani further said that the search and investigation team from the Investigation and Traffic Department, in cooperation with Murbah Police Station, arrested the person who had caused the accident, in less than 12 hours after the incident. He was arrested while he was driving the vehicle of another person who was leaving the country.
The errant motorist was referred to Public Prosecution on charges of running over a person and fleeing the accident site.