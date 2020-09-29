Image Credit: Gulf News

Gulf News was the third stop in my journey through journalism. By the looks of it, this would be the last. And it was the longest; 20 years and still counting. It has been an amazing ride.

I never intended to stay so long. It’s just that I found a comfort zone, a place where I was comfortable with what I was doing. And I loved the fact the bosses trusted me. They had complete faith in me to produce the paper for two decades, and some of them during turbulent times.

Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

For a sportsperson who became a journalist to pursue the passion for sport, I changed lanes after around 10 years. But by the time I joined Gulf News, I was fully involved in newspaper production – editing copies and designing pages.

As Deputy Night Editor, I was in charge of the production of the Nation pages, and the Front Page on weekends. A promotion as Night Editor meant that I had to produce the Front Page every day along with Senior Night Editor.

These phases were perhaps the most satisfying ones of my career. I’m proud of having associated with the production of Nation pages when Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan died. Those pages were superb. We made some wonderful pages during the Lebanon-Israel war. My personal favourite is a page that reflected the protests in Egypt before the ouster of Hosni Mubarak.

I was alway on duty when most major events broke out. That’s a joke in the office. But to me, those were memorable days. Extraordinary days when major events shaped the world. The Iraq War, the Lebanon-Israel War, the Asian tsunami, Mubarak’s exit, the deaths of Michael Jackson, Mandela and Steve Jobs. There are many more.

I moved to The Views as Opinion Editor and discovered new vistas. The best in journalism were available to me. Some of the Opeds shaped my views as well.