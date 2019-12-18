Dubai: With the school holidays here, Global Village has launched a special family offering, under which nannies gain free access to select paid activities and attractions when chaperoning children.

The offer is aimed at providing families increased comfort and convenience during their visits.

Accordingly, nannies will now be able to accompany little ones into select Global Village paid attractions at no cost. Complimentary access to the festival park’s Stunt Show Survivor attraction, Circus Circus show, the brand new Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum attraction and children’s rides at Carnaval are among the attractions included.

Muhannad Ishaq, Guest Experience Manager at Global Village, said: “Global Village is family-centric by nature. World-class entertainment, culture, as well as unique attractions that are brand new for Season 24, ensure that the Global Village family offering is ever-expanding. Our latest offer is designed to allow families to enjoy the best of our family entertainment offerings with the convenience of having their nanny present to look after the children. We are looking forward to welcoming thousands more UAE resident families as well as visiting families throughout the school holiday season.”

Global Village fosters endless family memories and a fun-packed roster of world-class activities and events for families and guests of all ages during the school holiday season. The destination welcomes its guests daily from Saturday to Wednesday from 4pm until 12 midnight and on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays from 4pm until 1am. Mondays are dedicated for the entry of families and ladies only. To find out more, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae