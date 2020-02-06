Incident occurred while workers were carrying out welding works

Ajman: Four Asian workers were seriously injured after an Asphalt truck exploded in an auto repair workshop in Ajman Industrial Estate on Tuesday, an official from Ajman Civil Defence told Gulf News on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to scene. The explosion did not result in a fire, and the injured were transferred to Khalifa Hospital.

Police revealed the accident occurred while workers were carrying welding works.

The explosion happened after sparks from the welding gear reached the truck’s fuel tank.

The truck was empty at the time of the incident, said the official.

Ajman Police have launched an investigation.