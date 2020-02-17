One of the injured was critical requiring immediate treatment on the scene

Fujairah: The air ambulance team from the Air Wing Department at the Ministry of Interior, on Monday, rescued an Asian national who sustained severe injuries in a horrific truck-car accident on Masafi-Fujairah Road.

Responding to a request from National Ambulance, the aircrew attended the accident in which 4 people were injured.

One of the injured was critical requiring immediate treatment on the scene before being urgently transported by air to Fujairah hospital.