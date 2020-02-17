Fujairah: The air ambulance team from the Air Wing Department at the Ministry of Interior, on Monday, rescued an Asian national who sustained severe injuries in a horrific truck-car accident on Masafi-Fujairah Road.
Responding to a request from National Ambulance, the aircrew attended the accident in which 4 people were injured.
One of the injured was critical requiring immediate treatment on the scene before being urgently transported by air to Fujairah hospital.
Meanwhile, the National Ambulance team treated the other three patients on scene, transporting two of them to Al Dhaid hospital and the other to Fujairah hospital for further treatment.