Four people were injured in what appeared to be a cooking gas explosion at a building in Al Mankhool area on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the injured, all residents of a studio flat, were taken to Rashid Hospital and their condition was not immediately known.

The sources said the explosion in the studio apartment on the sixth floor damaged windows and the wall of the seven-floor high building in Bur Dubai. There was no statement from Civil Defence but the sources said it was a cooking gas explosion. Pictures taken by Gulf News on Sunday morning showed a large hole and the window panels were missing.

The building which has over 100 apartments was cordoned off and the residents were shifted to a nearby building, sources said on Sunday.

The building has a piped gas line and residents told Gulf News on Sunday that the building was still being checked for other leakages as one could smell gas. The residents have not been told when they would be allowed to enter their apartments to collect some bare essentials.

All residents were given accommodation in a neighbouring hotel apartment and have not been allowed to return home .

The explosion occurred on the sixth floor studio apartment but severely damage two more neighbouring apartments.

Dubai Police has cordoned off the building and the security of the building management was keeping everyone away.

Recounting the horror, a fourth floor resident of the building said : “It was 7 pm in the evening when we heard this very loud explosion . For a few minutes, the floor and windows just vibrated. I had just come home from work and my wife and I gathered our children and ran out of the building. “

There were people in the elevators who were evacuated as elevators stopped working immediately.

A resident who stayed right below the damaged apartment said : “The moment I heard the deafening explosion I knew it was a gas explosion but had no idea it was right above me.”

Another resident who was walking home heard the explosion from at least 200 meters afar. “I could smell the gas from that distance and was worried for my family. Luckily the building management made immediate arrangements for alternative stay for us.

The building is about three years old and has about 15 apartments on each floor.

Residents said although they were not sure of the victims they added that as per what they heard at least four people were injured in the accident and were Asians. Most of the building residents are Indians.