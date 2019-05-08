Photo of Zakat campaign 'I deserve a life' poster Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Sharjah-based non-profit organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has launched its seventh annual ‘I Deserve a Life’ Ramadan Zakat Campaign, to help cancer patients who cannot afford treatment.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, FOCP said it is urging private and government entities as well as UAE residents to unite efforts once again in Ramadan to support patients in need.

The initiative, based on an Islamic Fatwa issued by the Permanent Fatwa Committee in Sharjah, stipulates that zakat funds raised can only be used to cover treatment expenses for cancer patients who cannot afford it.

Donations can be made online, through bank transfers, cheques, cash coupons and via SMS.

Donation coupons of Dh10, Dh50 and Dh100 are available for purchase at Zakat kiosks located in Sharjah Cooperative Society’s branches in Al Sewihat, Halwan and Al Qarayen, 10am-1am throughout Ramadan.

SMS donations can be made by sending the word ‘Zakat’ to 4425 (Etisalat or Du) to donate Dh10; to 2307 (Etisalat or Du) to donate Dh100, or to 2308 (Etisalat or Du) to donate Dh500.

Donors also have the option of making direct deposits into FOCP’s ‘Zakatkm Elajohm’ local account no: 0011-364854-002 at the main branch of Sharjah Islamic Bank (International Bank Account Number IBAN: AE440410000011364854002).