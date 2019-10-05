Winners expected to devote time and effort to serve people's interests in the council

Emirati voters Mohammed Al Muhairi (left) and Abdulla Mubarak Image Credit: Faisal Masudi

Attracting votes

Dubai: As voting got underway in the UAE for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections on Saturday, some voters here shared their thoughts and outlined their criteria for choosing their next representatives to the 40-member council.

There are 479 candidates listed for Saturday's Federal National Council elections in the UAE.

Their choice, some voters said, is based on several factors.

Emirati voter Mohammad Al Muhairi Image Credit: Faisal Masudi

Some key criteria for picking a candidate: A "proven track record" in their field and someone who is "well connected".

Mohammad Al Muhairi, an Emirati businessman who also works in a government department, said the decision to chose a candidate over others "is based on so many factors".

Public interest

Al Muhairi, who has voted in the past four elections, added: "The candidates are our friends, and our brothers and sisters. Regardless of who will win, they are devoting their knowledge, time and effort to realise the purpose of the FNC, to serve the people's interests."

He said the attention to detail and superior facilities at polling booths "shows how seriously the UAE government is committed to this process".

Done in 30 seconds

The actual electronic vote casting at the digital touchscreen booths takes only around 30 seconds if the voter knows the candidate's number, Al Muhairi said.

"Even if you don't know the number, you can go through the list very quickly and easily. The arrangements here are very smooth, as always, and they are constantly improving.

"I really want to thank the election committee for the great job they're doing."

Education priority

Another voter, Abdulla Mubarak, said he voted for a school principal who has a proven track record of improving standards.

Emirati voter Abdulla Mubarak Image Credit: Faisal Masudi / Gulf News

"Education is a priority for me. And I know the candidate, who was a school principal, and she really made a difference in the community," added Mubarak, a government sector employee who voted for the third time in his life.