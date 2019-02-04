Dubai: Dubai-based flydubai is now connecting Dubai International (DXB) to Kozhikode Calicut International Airport (CCJ) in the south Indian state of Kerala three times a week, the airline said on Monday.
The inaugural flight landed in Kozhikode on Friday.
Business Class return fares to Kozhikode from Dubai start from Dh2,659 (Rs54,075), while Economy Class return fares to Dubai start from Dh670.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “As the first Dubai-based carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to Kozhikode, we expect this route to be very popular for travellers from the UAE to the region. Similarly, passengers from Kozhikode now have easier access to popular destinations on the flydubai network as well as the Emirates network providing easy access to more destinations when visiting family and friends.”
For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Economy class.
BOX FOR ONLINE
Flight Schedule
Flight Number Departure airport Departure Time (Local Time) Arrival Airport Arrival Time (Local Time)
FZ 429 Dubai International Terminal 2 20:20 Kozhikode Calicut International Airport 01:45
FZ 430 Kozhikode Calicut International Airport 03:05 Dubai International Terminal 2 06:05