Dubai: Now is the best time to book a holiday to the Philippines as Cebu Pacific, the country’s leading budget airline, is offering a Dh1 base fare for a one-way Dubai-Manila flight.

The three-day Super Seat Fest, which is part of Cebu Pacific’s celebration of its 24th anniversary this March, “is aimed at inviting everyone to visit the beautiful islands of the Philippines”, the airline said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

UAE nationals and residents can enjoy this promo starting Tuesday (March 3) until Thursday (March 5), or until seats last. The travel period is from September 1until February 28 next year.

Tourists can also enjoy more exciting fares with Cebu Pacific’s base fare offer of 1 Philippine peso (.07 fils) on all domestic routes.

What is base fare? Base fare is the price of airline ticket before fees, taxes and any surcharges are added.

Final ticket price will increase when additional fees are added.

“We have made it a point to give back to everyone for their support for the past 24 years. We want to continue enabling even more people to go out and see the Philippines, as well as the rest of the world, without breaking the bank,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice-president for marketing and customer experience.

“This is truly an ideal time to plan for your next getaway with your friends and family to your dream tropical destination,” he added.