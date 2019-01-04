Dubai: India’s national carrier Air India (AI) has decided to implement uniform charges for flying human remains from the UAE to India, stopping the much-criticised method of calculating it based on the weight of the bodies, the airline told Gulf News on Friday.
The decision, applicable on all flights from the UAE to all destinations in India by Air India and its low cost arm Air India Express, takes effect from Saturday, and follows the persistent protest campaigns of Indians in the UAE.
“Now, there will be a fixed charge as per the long-standing request of people here,” a senior official of the airline, who did not wish to be named, said.
“It will be a flat rate of Dh1500 on all mortal remains irrespective of destination and weight of the body. There will be a 50 percent discount in the case of children below 12,” he said.
The official added that the airline is implementing the same scheme in all the GCC countries. The freight charges will be fixed at 160 Omani Riyal, 175 Kuwait Dinar, 2200 Saudi Riyal, 225 Bahraini Dinar and 2200 Qatari Riyal.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai has been informed about the move verbally, a consulate official told Gulf News.
“We are yet to get the details in writing,” he said.
Air India’s method of calculating the freight charges based on the weight of the deceased had been widely criticized by Indian expats, especially the social workers in the UAE who have been campaigning relentlessly against it.
In September, the airline kicked up furore when it announced scrapping the discounts on the cargo fare for transporting human remains from the UAE.
However, following the community’s protest which they also took up with the visiting Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, the airline quickly revoked its decision to cancel the 50 per cent discount, and to stop the free repatriation of mortal remains of distressed Indians.