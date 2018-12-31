“For 2019, I have resolved to maintain my healthy lifestyle. For the last three years, I have worked hard to maintain a balanced diet, where I did not have carbs at night. I have suffered from asthma all my life and recently underwent a food intolerance test. Through that I discovered I was allergic to stuff such as almonds, dairy products and wheat and eliminated those. I am relieved that since then, I have not required to use my inhaler at all. I also practise regular yoga and breathing exercises to avoid asthma attacks. In addition, I climb seven flights of steps at a go, go for long walks and will continue these routines.”