DUBAI: Race The Dash is bringing the Daman Challenge Ladies Dash to Dubai — a fun run on March 5.
In the lead up to International Women’s Day, the race aims to empower and encourage fitness for ladies in the UAE.
It’s a chance for women of all nationalities, religions, cultures and languages to come together to celebrate women’s achievements.
Participants simply need to create a group of five of their friends, family or colleagues and compete in a 5km relay race, with each participant running 1km as fast as possible.
Individuals can also sign up to be placed into groups with fellow single participants.
Teams and individuals can register on the website.
Ladies Dash Registration, Activity Village and Main Stage Sessions start from 4pm, with the relay race kicking off at 6.20pm at Zabeel Park.
In line with its mission to leave a legacy of a healthy and more active generation, The Daman Challenge Dubai Mini Dash will also be held for kids aged five to 13 at Creek Park on March 2.