Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Denfence authorities are attempting to put out a fire that has broken out in a warehouse in the capital.
In a statement issued on Twitter, Abu Dhabi Police said: “Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence are battling to put out a fire that broke out today at 12pm in a warehouse. Competent authorities have launched immediate investigations to determine the cause of the blaze.”
Abu Dhabi Police called on the public not to be misled by rumours and to take information from official sources only.