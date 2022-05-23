Abu Dhabi: Emergency response teams in the capital brought under control a fire that erupted after a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant.
The restaurant is located in Al Khalidiya area, and response personnel rushed to the scene to control the situation, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on its social media platforms.
The outlet, which serves South Asian fare, is located in a five-storey building behind Khalidiyah Mall.
Preliminary information suggests that some people were injured and some shops damaged. The building has been evacuated.