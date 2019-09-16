Fire seen in R114-Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, 16th September 2019. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: A fire broke out on the tenth floor of Sheikh Rashid Building near Shangri La Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday morning.

A number of emergency vehicles were on the scene and residents who had been evacuated were seen gathering on the street outside the building.

Residents of the building and shopkeepers below said the fire broke out at about 9am but it was quickly brought under control by emergency services within 15 minutes to half an hour.

When Gulf News visited the scene on Monday afternoon an arson investigation vehicle was parked outside along with a police car. An area of debris below the building outside reception had also been cordoned off with cones and red tape.

“The fire was on the tenth floor and only the floors up to level nine have been reopened so far,” said Kim Saluga, a ninth floor resident. “We have been told the remaining floors [from 10 to 13] are being cleared of smoke and damage and that they will be reopened within an hour,” she said at approximately 2.30pm.

“We heard the alarm at around 9.00am or 9.30am and ran down the stairs. People are saying it’s a short circuit in the A/C unit of one flat on the tenth floor. The emergency services did a wonderful job to get us all out.”

Another resident on the tenth floor, Sharshad Dawre, confirmed that they had been let back in a little after 3pm.

“We didn’t see what happened as I was at work and my children were at school, but my wife returned to see smoke and emergency vehicles. I believe it was put out very quickly and we were told it was a result of a short circuit. We heard the firefighters did a really good job to bring it under control and get everyone out. There were ambulances on the scene but we presume this was a precautionary measure as we didn’t see or hear of any injuries.”

Al Wasl building management staff were in reception but refused to comment and instead referred us to their customer service department. Gulf News has also contacted Civil Defence for more details but has yet to get a response.