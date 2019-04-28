Fire erupts in Sharjah warehouse. image credit: Aghaddir Ali Image Credit:

Sharjah: A fire erupted at a warehouse in Sharjah’s Industrial Area on Sunday afternoon.

Motorists heading towards Sharjah and Ajman reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the gutted building.

Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of Media and Public Relation Department, said they received a report about the fire in Industrial Area 4 about 12.50pm.

The fire broke out in a furniture warehouse and firefighters from Civil Defence headquarters, as well as the Samnan and Mina fire stations helped control the blaze at 1.02pm

No injuries were reported.

Police have cordoned off the area to ease the work of the Civil Defence team. It was not immediately clear what triggered the flames.