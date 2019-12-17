Dubai: All UAE people are urged to take part in selecting the new logo that will represent the UAE in the next 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday took to twitter to invite everyone to be part of choosing the logo.

“We are launching a new brand for the UAE to share the story of our nation with the rest of the world. We invite everyone to be part of choosing the logo that will represent our country for the next 50 years on http://nationbrand.ae. For every vote, we will plant a tree”, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.