1. From selling scraps in the Philippines to owning three restaurants in the UAE
UAE expatriate Jenny Raet-Segalowitz shares how much it cost her to start a restaurant.
2. 23-year-old Russian expat runs AI property portal making $1 million every month
How Artificial Intelligence is used to help investors choose profitable properties in UAE
3. Get a blue nol card and save money on Dubai Metro, bus
How to apply, benefits and cost explained; recover your balance if your nol card gets lost.
4. Inspiring journey of a Nigerian man who rose to become a marine officer in Dubai
Philips Michael joined World Security with no experience in 2013 is a marine officer now
5. Sharjah Police arrest taxi driver for harassing two minor girls
Parents urged to protect children and not leave them without supervision