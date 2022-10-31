Dubai: Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has been appointed the new ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.
According to a statement from the Pakistan Embassy, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi presented copies of his credentials as Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE today.
Ambassador Tirmizi has earlier served as Pakistan’s envoy to the Kyrgyz Republic, Bishkek (2018-2019) and the Consul General of Pakistan, Chicago (2013-2018). His other diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad included Ashgabat, Turkmenistan (1996-1999), Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva, Switzerland (2003-2007) and Abu Dhabi, UAE (2007-2010).
During his tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, he handled multilateral, bilateral, consular and administrative matters.
Before his appointment to the UAE, Ambassador Tirmizi held the dual charge of the Additional Secretary Administration and Americas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He had earlier served as the Director General (Kashmir), Director to the Foreign Secretary’s Office, Director (Personnel) and Deputy Chief of Protocol besides the Desk Officer for India, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics and Middle East.
He is a post graduate of the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, UK.