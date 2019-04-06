Team DEWA was the second team to complete the course successfully

Dubai: Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s F3 women’s team has won the female segment of the Gov Games 2019, leaving five other teams by a long distance.

Going through the various sections of the obstacle ‘Battleship’ which involved climbing a wall, rope climbing, tightrope walking, ziplining, wading through freezing water and seesawing, the team worked a pole through a maze and finally broke a cement ball with a hammer to find a key and unlock the final stage.

The final stage involved running and crawling on sand wearing 20kg vests for 800 metres towards the finish line.

The F3 team appeared to breeze through the stages while other teams struggled their way through.

The obstacle had a one-hour cap and F3 finished in 22 minutes.