Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai

The key aspects of the pavilion will focus on Switzerland’s culture, nature and innovations. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The structural work for the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been completed and the interior design as well as landscaping will be completed in the next couple of months, the Swiss Embassy announced on Monday.

Manuel Salchli, commissioner general of the Swiss Pavilion and chairman of the Steering Committee at Expo 2020 Dubai said: “The work is impressive and we would like to thank all the people who contributed to reach this milestone. Our pavilion will offer not only a unique encounter with Switzerland, but also a platform to foster valuable relationships and enhance new collaborations for a common sustainable future,” he added.

Bedouin-inspired

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. Its pavilion has a cubic temporary structure that draws inspiration from Bedouin tents and incorporates sustainable building practices such as the use of sustainable scaffolding elements and textiles as well as seating elements from recycled concrete in the pavilion’s garden.

Members of the creative team behind the Swiss pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

According to Presence Switzerland, a unit of Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in charge of the Swiss Pavilion, the key aspects of the pavilion will focus on Switzerland’s culture, nature and innovations — “delivered through a series of elements, including the country’s stunning landscapes as well as Switzerland as a hub of technologies, innovations and scientific achievements.”

The Swiss Pavilion, named ‘Reflections’, was designed by the Swiss creative team: the architects OOS AG together with Bellprat Partner AG for scenography, and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH for landscaping, and built by general contractor Expomobilia. It is also supported by a number of partners from the private sector.

