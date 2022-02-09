Dubai: With only 50 days of Expo 2020 Dubai remaining, visitors can buy a Season Pass Finale for just Dh50. The pass, which works out for just one dirham a day, allows visitors to experience all that this once-in-a-lifetime international event has to offer ‘now or never, before it’s gone forever’.
In addition, between February 14 and 18, Season Pass and Season Pass Finale holders can bring a friend to Expo to avail a one-day ticket valid until February 28.
From the varied pavilions, to breathtaking visual displays, to world-class concerts such as Coldplay on February 15– not to mention still-to-come National Day celebrations, including India, Pakistan, the Philippines, as well as the UK, US, Argentina, Jamaica, South Africa and Ireland – a wide range of attractions beckons.
Expo 2020 has already recorded more than 12 million visits since opening on October 1, 2021, with the upcoming Food and Agricultural Week and International Women’s Day, as well as guest appearances from the world of gymnastics, basketball, tennis and Muay Thai also set to attract people to the first World Expo to be held in the region.
From February 10, only the Dh275 Premium Experience Day Ticket and the special-priced Season Pass Finale will be available to buy, with the latter giving holders unlimited entry until Expo’s doors close on March 31, 2022.