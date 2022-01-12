Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum with Majid Usaimi and other dignitaries at the opening of Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Leaders, experts, other stakeholders from the UAE and around the world called upon cities and airports to offer better services, facilities to people of determination in order to make travel more accessible to them.

A panel of experts, including Paralympic athletes, leaders and experts with disabilities unanimously raised the need for travel facilities to be improved at the second edition of Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit (DATIS 2022) held here today.

The day-long conference was held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. In his message, Sheikh Ahmed said: “The UAE has placed the comfort and care of people of Determination as a core pillar of our community’s wellbeing. In line with the vision of our leadership to be amongst the friendliest countries in the world for people of determination, we are pleased to host the second edition of DATIS, to showcase how we have made our cities more accessible and enjoyable for millions of tourists from around the world.”

The purpose of the conference is to ensure greater access and facilities for people of determination. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

‘Improving cities and tourist facilities’

“The Summit will give us a chance to meet like-minded leaders and experts from across the globe to share their experiences and best practices. This will help us further improve our cities and tourist facilities, including hotels, resorts, airports, transport services, shopping malls, beaches, parks and museums to serve the requirements of tourists with disabilities from around the world and ensure they get the best possible services and experience in our country,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

Majid Usaimi, the first National Ambassador from the UAE, president of the Asian Paralympic Committee, chief executive officer of Dubai Club for People of Determination was the moderator for the day-long session. Usaimi told Gulf News: “There are currently more than a billion people disabled in the world. 15 per cent of the population in the world has a disability and there is a need to ensure proper accessibility and facilities for them during travel.

Majid Usaimi speaks during the summit meeting. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“The purpose of this conference is to ensure greater access and facilities for people of determination. We have some suggestions that we will take up with the stakeholders on this. We will ensure it is done.”

The challenges

Manar Abdul Qader Al Hammadi Manar Abdul Qader Al Hammadi, human resources specialist at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs — Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai), said: “As a blind person, I face a challenge with touch screens. In some hotels, everything is operated on touch screens. I cannot see which bottle is shampoo, or which is conditioner, which is shower gel. Stakeholders can go a long way to make things more user-friendly for people of determination.

“In some countries and airports, there are certain equipment I am not allowed to carry with me into the aircraft. These help me with navigation, but owing to different rules in different countries, I am not allowed to carry them. We hope that standards will be set for people of determination around the world. It should be a standard facility that airports around the world must adopt.”

A panel of experts, including Paralympic athletes, leaders and experts with disabilities unanimously raised the need for travel facilities to be improved at the second edition of Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit 2022 held in Dubai today. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Standardised facilities

Ayesha Almehairi Ayesha Almehairi, Paralympic athlete and a Dubai Customs officer, said much of the problem stems from the fact that people do not know how to deal with people of determination. “I suggest that every person of determination should be issued a passport. This passport will carry details about the person, the nature of disability and the services and facilities required by the person. This will be helpful as it will be standardised and people across cities and airports will know how to offer the best possible service to people of determination.”

Yasmeen Al-Qallaf Yasmeen Al-Qallaf, founder and director-general of Al-Faisal Universal Rehabilitation Centre Kuwait, said as a parent of an autistic child, he felt that airports around the world could do better by creating a more friendly environment for children with disabilities. “For example I was very touched and impressed that Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports have a sensory room. As you know children with autism are sensitive to smell and sound. During travel, my child particularly becomes restless and is not able to stand still. People don’t understand as from the outside he looks normal. But he has autism. People think we are bad parents and don’t know how to control our children.”

A passport to explain it all

Al-Qallaf further said: “Once, I took a hand-written note into the aircraft and distributed it to all the passengers. I wrote there that my child was autistic and to please bear with us if he would be running around restless. Having a passport that explains his situation will go a long way in helping us.”