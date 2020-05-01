A still from the 12-year-old video shows Rishi Kapoor in the passenger seat of Majed's car in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday, was a frequent visitor to Dubai and had many ardent fans here. One of them has now shared a 12-year-old video with Gulf News in which he’s seen driving on Dubai streets with the film star in the passenger seat.

“It was a sultry summer afternoon in 2008. I was driving past Deira Twin Towers when I saw Rishi Kapoor Sahib waiting for a taxi,” Abdul Majed, originally from Hyderabad, India, recalled.

Indian expat Abdul Majed who offered a lift to the actor Rishi Kapoor in Dubai.

“The sun was beating down upon him and he was constantly wiping his face when I pulled alongside him and offered a lift,” said Majed, who used to work for a real estate company during those days.

“He hesitated for a fleeting second but then he flashed a smile and climbed into my Toyota Fortuner. I gave him a bottle of cold water that I was carrying with me. He finished it in a few quick swigs. I couldn’t believe my luck that the scion of Bollywood’s most famous family was in my SUV. Thrilled, I started filming a video with my cellphone. I wanted to capture those moments for posterity. When I turned the camera towards Kapoor Sahib, he touched his forehead in a polite hand gesture and thanked me for giving him a ride,”

Majid said during the course of the trip, he also rang up his father and requested Kapoor to have a few words with him.