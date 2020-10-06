Asfia Samreen contracted COVID-19 in final trimester, was unconscious for five days in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The birth of her baby boy has healed an expat mother’s COVID-19 sufferings and resulting near-death experience.

Asfia Samreen delivered her baby boy in September, after having contracted COVID-19 in May.

“Congratulations to Asfia Samreen, who after a long and difficult battle with COVID-19 in the final trimester of her pregnancy, delivered a healthy baby boy,” the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

“This was all possible thanks to Mrs Samreen’s perseverance, and the hard work, dedication and care of the medical teams at both Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC),” Abu Dhabi’s public health provider added.

Samreen was in the 24th week of her pregnancy when she tested positive on May 6. She was admitted to Cornich Hospital, the capital’s premier public maternity hospital, on May 7.

“At one point, the doctors had thought of inducing an early delivery of the baby as they were not sure of saving my life,” Sameera said.

Dr Saleema Wani, senior obstetrician and gynaecology consultant at Corniche Hospital, said Sameera was gravely unwell.

“She was in critical condition. We had to discuss with the family whether to induce an early delivery. We agreed to let the pregnancy progress normally,” Dr Wani said.

Sameera was eventually moved to SSMC as her condition worsened, and remained unconscious for five days. She finally regained consciousness on May 18, and was finally discharged in the first week of June.

The mother-to-be continued her treatment at Corniche Hospital, and her son, Mohammed Abdul Haseeb, was born on September 13.

According to Dr Wani, Samreen’s case was especially challenging but the treatment proved successful thanks to the teamwork of the hospital staff.