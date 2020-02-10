Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police air wing saved an Emirati woman who was exhausted while climbing a mountain peak in Wadi Ghaleila, north of Ras Al Khaimah.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Division, said the Central Operations Room received a call saying a fatigued Emirati woman was stuck one of the mountains at Wadi Ghalila, following which the Air Wing Division swung into action.
Within 15 minutes of the call, they reached the woman and transferred her to a hospital.
The official urged mountaineers to exercise caution on their expeditions and take necessary precautions, to ensure they stay safe.