RAK Police air wing reaches her within 15 minutes of the SOS call

RAK Police air-lift Emirati woman from peak mountain in Wadi Ghaleila Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police air wing saved an Emirati woman who was exhausted while climbing a mountain peak in Wadi Ghaleila, north of Ras Al Khaimah.

Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Division, said the Central Operations Room received a call saying a fatigued Emirati woman was stuck one of the mountains at Wadi Ghalila, following which the Air Wing Division swung into action.

Within 15 minutes of the call, they reached the woman and transferred her to a hospital.