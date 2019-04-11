Dubai teacher all set to make a record as first Emirati to summit Mt. Everest

Khadija Turki, 46, a part-time teacher in Dubai, has embarked on a two-month long expedition to scale Mt. Everest (8,848 metre, 29,029 feet). Upon successfully accomplishing the feat, she will officially be the first Emirati woman to summit the world's tallest peak.

Follow Khadija's trip here:

Khadija Turki holds the flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as she embarks on a mission to set a new record for her country

April 16-22

Day 8,9,10, 11, 12, 13, trekking to Pangboche (3,985m), a rest day and reaching base camp

Emirati Khadija Turki has reached Everest base camp. After leaving Deboche, the duo climbed to the village of Pheriche (13,907 feet or 4,371m), famous for its high altitude research centre. The centre attracts world-renowned physicians who acquire data to analyze the effects of high altitude on human physiology.

"It was rather interesting to see a centre lodged up so high in the mountains. It was a great hike that day," said Khadija who is stayed overnight at the Himalayan Hotel. Day 10 and 11 was all about rest and acclimatisation at Pheriche.

"There was an option to take a light hike up the valley for a wider variety of photos of teh valley and mountains of the Khumbu region. Day 12 was about spending a day in Lobuje (16,175 sq.feet), hiking up from Pheriche."

"We continued our hike through the high alpine region to the settlement of Lobuje (16,174 feet, 4,940 meters), where we spend one night. This trail passes through a famous Sherpa memorial. Lobuje is located on the flank of an old lateral moraine of the Khumbu glacier. The hiking time was around six to seven hours," said Khadija who is staying at the Snow Lion Lodge.

"The view from here is absolutely breathtaking. The snow-capped white mountains, fresh air and the quiet and peace makes me want to stay here for as long as I can."The journey has been incredible so far. Thankfully we have taken enough rest and time to acclimatise to the weather. I can only see the Everest now."

April 12-15

DAY 5, 6 and 7, trekking Namchee Bazaar and Deboche

Khadija Turki and her coach Mostafah Salameh are trekking along the banks of white river Dudh Kosi, crossing the mighty river on suspension bridges laden with prayer flags.

"After entering Sagamartha National Park, the trail climbs steeply albeit with breathtaking views to Namche Bazaar, the gateway to the Khumbu region. The hiking time is four to six hours and we are staying in Camp de Base Hotel," said Turki.

"Namche is a beautiful village (the richest in Nepal) with many wonderful and interesting shops and vendors, fabulous food, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. It creates a 'U shape' as the houses and shops follow the inward curve of the mountain," she said.

View of the white tips of the highest peak in the world from my guesthouse is simply breathtaking. And our early hike above town rewarded us with a spectacular Himalayan sunrise and views of Mt. Everest, Lhotse (the fourth highest peak in the world), and the beautiful Ama Dablam.

Today (April 14), we had an early start. We trekked to the village, Tengboche (12,683 feet), the cultural and religious centre of Khumbu.

We visited a monastery at Tengboche and attended Buddhist ceremonies and rituals performed by local monks.

The Rinpoche (the Abbot) is revered throughout the Buddhist community, and has inspired a number of books and essays.

Views from Tengboche are some of the finest and most spectacular on earth. Take a look at some of them.

April 11, 3 pm

Lukla is a small town in the Khumbu Pasanglhamu rural municipality of the Solukhumbu District in the north-eastern part of Nepal. It is situated 2,860 metres (9,383 ft) above sea level and a popular stop for visitors and climbers to the Everest.

The town has a small airport for helicopters to land and a variety of shops and lodges catering tourists and trekkers, providing western-style meals and trail supplies. From Lukla, travellers take two days to reach another village Namche Bazaar, an altitude acclimatization stop for Everesst climbers.

April 11, 11 am

Touchdown Lukla

Khadija and her coach land in Lukla and head to the Khumbo guest house. They are greeted by the owner of the guest house, a sweet old lady they have known for years since 2008.

She is also related to the Sherpa (guide) who is trekking along with Khadija and her coach for the climb.

Meet the owner of a guest house where Khadija and her coach stopped for lunch enroute to their ascend

Khadija begins her climb after a light lunch at the guest houseAfter a healthy meal, Khadija begins her ascend.

"We are on way to Phakding. The hike is likely to be three hours long and we will be resting overnight at the Sun Rise Hotel in Phakding.

April 11, 5 am

Flying to Lukla

Khadija Turki with her sherpa Lahkpa Sheiping and friends at the Kathmandu airport before taking off to Lukla

Khadija and her coach alight a helicopter from Kathmandu airport to Lukla, which is 9000 feet above sea level close to the foot of the Himalayas.

Lukla is a small town in the Khumbu Pasanglhamu rural municipality of the Solukhumbu district in the Province No. 1 of north-eastern Nepal. Situated at 2,860 meters, it is a popular place for visitors to Himalayas and for those trekking the Everest.

"The view from from the heli is simply brilliant what with such dramatic views of the terraced hills and the distant Himalayan peaks," she said.

Khadija (right) and her coach Mostafa before they alight a helicopter ride to Lukla located 9,000 sq.ft above sea level

April 9 and 10

Shopping for the right gear

A full check-list in place, Khadija and her coach are out and about in Kathmandu for shopping the right gear.

Khadija Turki tries a warm gear ahead of her ascent to Mt. Everest

Amidst grabbing some waffles and yummy strawberry shakes at the lounge, the duo spend some time shopping for essential gears for the trek and it costed them $8,000. Remember they are on a two-month long mission.

Here is what they picked up.

Climbing equipment

Accessory cord or pre-cu prussiks

Ice Axe

Crampons

Carabiner system

Alpine climbing harness

Belay device

Trekking poles

Ascender

Footwear (High-altitude all-in-one boot)

Special camp boot

Khadija Turki walks with her warm gear

Insulated camp booties

Light hiking boots and trekking shoes

Wool or synthetic socks

Liner socks

Khadija Turki tries her special footwear which she will use during her journey

Technical Clothing

Baselayers – Top and Bottom

Heavy baselayer bottoms

Midlayer top

Trekking pants

Softshell pants

Full set of essential items that Khadija is taking along her journey

Softshell jacket

A Down suit

Headwear

Climbing helmet

Buff

Sun Hat

Balaclava system

Wool / synthetic ski hat

Facemask

Glacier glasses

Ski Goggles

A nose guard

Headlamp

Personal Equipment

Sleeping bag

Small pack

Climbing pack

Inflatable sleeping pad

Foam pad

April 8, 9 pm (local time)

Touchdown at Kathmandu

First thing Khadija and her coach Mostafah do is grab some momos, popular in Kathmandu.

Eating Momos in Nepal

April 8, 12:20 pm

Flying to Kathmandu

Khadija leaves Dubai for Kathmandu on flydubai. She is accompanied by her coach Mostafah Salameh who hails from Jordan. The airlines grants her excess luggage as she is on a national mission to conquer the highest mountain in the world.