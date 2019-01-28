Abu Dhabi: Etisalat business and home subscribers will experience double broadband speed enabling them to implement and use advanced digital technologies in their homes and offices, it was announced on Monday.
The new speed upgrade is in line with Etisalat’s overall strategy of ‘driving the digital future to empower societies’ and will enhance the UAE’s competitiveness standing in the global fixed broadband speed index, increasing broadband penetration and business productivity in the country.
The move follows the doubling of broadband speed across the entire ‘eLife Unlimited’ plan line-up for consumers last month.
All new and existing business customers subscribed to broadband services such as ‘Business in a Box’ and ‘Business Quick Start’ will now get access to double the speed for free starting from 100 Mbps going up to 600 Mbps.
Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat, said: “We are delighted to offer this complimentary upgrade to our business customers, giving them the professional edge with much higher speeds and making their businesses future ready.
“The double speed upgrade is Etisalat’s commitment to make our technology work for businesses and individuals, enabling them to grow their business and stand out from the competition. As for home customers, Etisalat has already doubled the speed of ‘eLife Unlimited’, which also introduced a ‘Commitment Free’ option, which does away with the minimum commitment period for subscribers.”
For more information on Etisalat’s ‘Business in a Box’, ‘Business Quick Start’ and ‘eLife Unlimited’ plans with the higher internet speeds, visit etisalat.ae/speedupgrade.