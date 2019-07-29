Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will add a fourth year-round daily service from Abu Dhabi to London’s Heathrow on October 27. The flight will depart mid-morning from Abu Dhabi and late evening from Heathrow.
The airline will introduce a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on one of its four daily London services. The aircraft is configured with 299 seats — 28 business studios and 271 economy smart seats. This complements three other services operated by Etihad’s 486-seat Airbus A380s, which feature The Residence, a luxurious three-room cabin, nine private first apartments, 70 business studios and 405 economy smart seats. These include 80 economy space seats with a seat pitch of up to 36 inches.
Robin Kamark, commercial officer, Etihad Aviation Group Chief, said: “The new service ensures we provide our customers all the benefits of a next-generation fleet across all 42 weekly departures to and from the UK.”
In addition to the four daily flights into London, Etihad also operates two daily Boeing 787 Dreamliner services between Abu Dhabi and Manchester.