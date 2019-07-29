Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will add a fourth year-round daily service from Abu Dhabi to London’s Heathrow on October 27. The flight will depart mid-morning from Abu Dhabi and late evening from Heathrow.

The airline will introduce a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on one of its four daily London services. The aircraft is configured with 299 seats — 28 business studios and 271 economy smart seats. This complements three other services operated by Etihad’s 486-seat Airbus A380s, which feature The Residence, a luxurious three-room cabin, nine private first apartments, 70 business studios and 405 economy smart seats. These include 80 economy space seats with a seat pitch of up to 36 inches.

Robin Kamark, commercial officer, Etihad Aviation Group Chief, said: “The new service ensures we provide our customers all the benefits of a next-generation fleet across all 42 weekly departures to and from the UK.”