Airline to deploy Boeing 787-9 plane on the route

Etihad Airways Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has added Chicago to its list of transfer flights, an airline spokesperson told Gulf News on Monday.

The latest transfer services will connect the city of Chicago to Karachi, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Jakarta.

Etihad will deploy its Boeing 787-9 plane. Outbound flights (EY151) from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) will depart at 9am (UAE time) on June 14, 21 and 28.

Return flights to Abu Dhabi are scheduled on June 15, 22 and 29, with each flight leaving ORD at 10:30pm (Chicago time).

Earlier, Etihad announced its transfer services to 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi beginning June 10.

According to an Etihad spokesperson, those wishing to book their flights are advised to visit www.etihad.com/transfer to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at destination.

Strict safety protocol

Eithad reminded its passengers to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures, including wearing face mask throughout their journey.

Proper hygiene should also be observed by all concerned during check-in, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, among others.