Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: If you can schedule your laundry and other energy-intensive chores like ironing to early mornings or late evenings this summer, you’ll do Dubai and the environment a whole lot of good.

This is Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) message to customers as part of its ‘Let’s Make This Summer Green’ campaign.

The campaign urges residents to refrain from using appliances that consume a lot of energy from peak load hours of 12pm to 6pm. These are electric water heaters, electric ovens, irons, and washing machines. High energy demand during summer months, especially during peak-load hours, leads to generating more energy, which means using more fuel. This, in turn, releases more carbon emissions.

“Dewa adopts an integrated strategy to raise awareness about the importance of rationalising consumption and involving all consumers in the efforts to protect the environment, conserve natural resources, and support sustainable development in Dubai,” Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said.