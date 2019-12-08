Madrid: A UAE delegation is participating at the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, is leading the delegation to the conference, being held from December 2 to 13.

The delegation comprises 87 members, including 46 representatives of public and private sectors, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Energy and Industry, Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence, National Centre of Meteorology, Emirates Diplomatic Academy, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and Majid Al Futtaim, as well as 41 youth delegates.

Delegates are highlighting the UAE’s climate action efforts to date, with emphasis on the deliverables of the National Climate Change Adaptation Programme, which monitors climate trends and assesses their impacts on key sectors – energy, infrastructure, health, and the environment – in order to identify the climate risks that demand urgent action as well as the measures to counter them.