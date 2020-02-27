Smart gates at Dubai airports Image Credit: GDRFA

Emirati nationals and GCC citizens are temporarily suspended from using national identity cards to travel to and from the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship took the decision, which will come to effect from midnight on Friday, February 28, as part of a series of precautionary measures to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Under the decision, it is mandatory to use the approved passport so as to monitor the movement of individuals to and from the countries from which the spread of the new coronavirus poses a threat to citizens and residents in UAE.