Emirati nationals and GCC citizens are temporarily suspended from using national identity cards to travel to and from the UAE.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship took the decision, which will come to effect from midnight on Friday, February 28, as part of a series of precautionary measures to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Under the decision, it is mandatory to use the approved passport so as to monitor the movement of individuals to and from the countries from which the spread of the new coronavirus poses a threat to citizens and residents in UAE.
Emiratis residing abroad who left with the ID card, as well as the citizens of the GCC countries who are inside the country before the issuance of this decision, are excluded and these procedures are considered temporary and subject to review and assessment of impact, according to the decision.