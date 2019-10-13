Fatima Ahmed Saleh receiving 1kg gold prize at Sharjah Expo Centre on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A lucky Emirati woman Fatima Ahmed Saleh has hit the jackpot winning the grand prize of 1kg gold in the mega raffle draw at the 47th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

The Expo Centre Sharjah organised its much-awaited mega raffle draw of the largest and longest running event of its kind, which concluded its autumn edition 2019 with a resounding success on October 5.

Fatima Ahmed Saleh expressed her profound happiness at winning the gold prize, thanking Expo Centre Sharjah for its sustained efforts to ensure the satisfaction of all visitors and bring their dreams to reality, adding that she is very keen to always participate in the bi-annual event.

Seven more winners of gold sets, diamond rings and gemstones were also announced during an award ceremony hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah. The prizes were presented to the winners by Marwan Al Mashghouni, Director of Government Relations, on behalf of Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Expo Centre, in the presence of a number of senior directors. The raffle draw was overseen by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

More than 66,000 visitors

Al Midfa congratulated the eight winners, stressing that customer satisfaction is the ultimate goal that the centre seeks to achieve throughout all shows and activities that it hosts or organises.

“The exhibition’s fabulous prizes have no doubt played a significant role in attracting a huge number of jewellery and watches hunters, who exceed 66,000 visitors to various pavilions, enjoying a wonderful and fruitful shopping experience”, Al Midfa said.