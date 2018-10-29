Sharjah: The quick intervention of traffic police resulted in the successful rescue of an Emirati woman whose vehicle’s brakes had failed on Sunday.

The woman had been driving at around 140km/h along Maliha Road en route to Sharjah when she realised her brakes were not responding, police said on Monday.

Lieutenant Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi, the officer in charge of the Central Operations Room, said they received a call from the woman at about 9.30am, informing them of her dilemma.

Police patrols were immediately dispatched and they soon caught up with her, managing to clear the road for her.

Communicating with the woman over the phone, they instructed her to put on her hazard lights, shift to neutral and to keep a firm hold on the steering wheel.

One officer then drove in front of her and used his patrol car to slow down the out-of-control vehicle, gradually getting it to stop by the side of the road.

Police tended to the uninjured woman and later said the operation had been completed in record time.